Two infants die in house fire in St Lucia Loop Barbados

The St Lucia Fire Service confirmed that two children perished in a house fire in La Caye, Dennery, Thursday morning.

Details are limited, but an official from the St Lucia Fire Service said the Dennery Fire Station received a call for assistance at 9:38 am.

When the firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a fully engulfed wooden structure and were able to extinguish the blaze.

“While cleaning up on the scene, they found the remains of two charred bodies of two infants,” the official said.

Emergency personnel are currently on the scene.

There are no further details at this time.

