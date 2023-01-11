Two earthquakes off St Lucia minutes apart on January 10 Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI-SRC) has reported that two earthquakes occurred last evening after 10pm off St Lucia.

The first occurred just after 10pm at 10:09 pm.

DATE AND TIME:

2023-01-10 10:09 pm (Local Time)

MAGNITUDE:

3.6

LOCATION:

Latitude: 13.87N

Longitude: 60.62W

Depth: 15 km

NEARBY CITIES: (distance and direction to epicenter)

Castries, Saint Lucia, 43 km, SE

Fort-de-France, Martinique, 95 km, SE

Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 104 km, NE

DISCLAIMER: The event is located by a seismological computational system

The tremor, which had a magnitude of 3.2, was felt in Martinique, St Lucia and Dominica.

The second slightly smaller earthquake happened 18 minutes later at 10:27 pm, last night.

DATE AND TIME:

2023-01-10 10:27 pm (Local Time)

MAGNITUDE:

3.2

LOCATION:

Latitude: 14.45N

Longitude: 60.32W

Depth: 57 km

NEARBY CITIES: (distance and direction to epicenter)

Fort-de-France, Martinique, 86 km, ESE

Castries, Saint Lucia, 86 km, NE

Roseau, Dominica, 151 km, SE

DISCLAIMER: The event is located by a seismological computational system, therefore, it is a PRELIMINARY result and this may vary when new additional data are processed.

