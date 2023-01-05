Two Barbadian coaches in T&T for A-License coaching course Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Barbadian coaches Renaldo Gilkes and Mario Harte have been selected by the Barbados Football Association to further their coaching education in Trinidad and Tobago.

Gilkes and Harte are currently in the twin-island republic for the ongoing TTFA Regional A License Coaching Course at the University of Trinidad and Tobago Campus and the Auto Bolton Stadium.

The pair will be under the guidance of leading Brazilian A License instructor Geraldo Delamore, Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) technical director Anton Corneal and Tony McCallum.

The Regional A License Coaching Course will serve to will benefit the development of players, especially the national teams.

BFA technical director Emmerson Boyce said one of the BFA’s goals for 2022 was to get more local coaches qualified and they have been successful.

“A part of our plans for 2022 was to make sure that we get our coaches up to speed and get more coaches qualified. It is fantastic that Mario and Renaldo are now pursuing their “A” license. Both of these coaches are well known in Barbados and have good reputations and along with head of coaching education Kent Hall, we thought these two candidates were the best ones to go forward for the license.”

“At the end of 2023, we will have four Concacaf “A” license coaches on the island. They are both talented, Mario is the coach of the women’s national team and Renaldo has been doing a good job for a while with Kickstart and the Barbados Under-14 football team. It was ideal for us to pick these two as the BFA is trying to improve the standard of coaching in Barbados,” Boyce added.

Kickstart coach, Renaldo Gilkes expressed that he was grateful to the BFA for the opportunity.

“I’m thankful for every opportunity to improve as a coach and I believe this particular experience will challenge me appropriately to take my abilities a step further, in an effort not only to improve myself but all of the players I have the honour of interacting with.

“I intent to network and learn as much as I can from my regional colleagues. I want to thank the BFA for trusting me and Mario in their selection and we will represent the country proudly.”

NewsAmericasNow.com