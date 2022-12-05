Twelve Candidates Nominated to Contest Nevis Island Assembly Elections December 12

Black Immigrant Daily News

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, December 05, 2022 (NIA) — Twelve candidates will contest the Nevis Island Assembly Elections on December 12, 2022, following their nominations in the five electoral districts on the island on December 05, 2022.

Mr. Kevin Barrett, Returning Officer for the Constituency of Nevis 1 (St. Paul’s) received the nomination of incumbent the Hon. Spencer Brand of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) at the nomination station, the Charlestown Magistrate’s Court.

Mr. Brand was nominated by Ms. Donnella Caines of Hamilton Estate and Mr. John Abbott of Crosses Alley.

The Returning Officerfor the Constituency of Nevis 1 also received the nomination of Ms. Jaedee Caines of the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP).

Ms. Caines was nominated by Ms. Gavincia Clarke of Marion Avenue and Mr. Raynaldon Bartlette of Stoney Grove.

In the Constituency of Nevis 2 (St. John’s), at the nomination station the Albertha Payne Community Centre, Returning Officer Mr. Rohan Claxton received the nomination of Mr. Samuel Caines of the Moral Restoration Movement (MRM).

Mr. Caines was nominated by Mr. Charles Caines of Brown Hill and Mr. Louis Freeman of Cane Garden.

The Returning Officer also received the nomination of incumbent the Hon. Mark Brantley of the CCM.

Nominating Mr. Brantley were Ms. Lorna Hunkins of Marion Heights and Mr. Dennis Browne of Brown Hill.

Also contesting that seat will be Dr. Patricia Bartlette of the NRP.

Dr. Bartlette was nominated by Mrs. Charnette Tyson-Liburd of Brown Hill and Mr. Spencer Hanley of Church Ground.

Atthe Charles L. Walters Community Centre, the nomination station for the Constituency of Nevis 3 (St. George’s), Returning Officer Mr. Floyd Robinson received the nominationof incumbent the Hon. Eric Evelyn of the CCM.

Mr. Evelyn was nominated by Mrs. Deslyn Evelyn of Hanely’s Road and Mr. Berley Walwyn of Hardtimes Estate.

The Returning Officer for the Constituency of Nevis 3 also received the nominationof Mr. Rohan Isles of the NRP.

Mr. Isles was nominated by Mr. Quinnito Griffin of Hardtimes and Mrs. Patricia Hanley of Hardtimes Estate.

In the Constituency of Nevis 4 (St. James’), at the nomination station the Newcastle Police Station, Returning Officer Mrs. Ermileta Elliott received the nomination of incumbent Hon. Alexis Jeffers-Queeleyof the CCM.

Mr. Jeffers was nominated by Mr. Stanley Williams of Newcastle and Ms. June Isles-Smithen also of Newcastle.

The Returning Officer also received the nominationof Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge of the NRP.

Nominating Dr. Daniel-Hodge were Mr. Ronald Powell of Fountain Village and Ms. Corrine Hodge of Newcastle.

Also contesting that seat will be Mrs. Patricia Mills-Jeffers of the MRM

