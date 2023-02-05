TUCO picks junior calypso monarch finalists

Black Immigrant Daily News

THE Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCA) has selected 16 youngsters to compete in the TUCO/First Citizens national junior calypso monarch finals.

This was confirmed in a press release issued over the weekend. TUCO said the semis were held on Saturday at Kaiso House calypso tent, Queen’s Park Savannah, in Port of Spain, from which the 16 were selected by the judges.

The finals will be held on Monday February 13 from 9 am at the Queen’s Park Savannah.

The following are the singing positions, names, schools and name of the finalists’ calypso.

1. Breshawn Springer, QRC, Bookbag

2. Zachary Ransome, Montrose Govt Primary, Do Yuh Thing

3 Kerston Millar, UWI, Wake up Trinbago

4 Kia Anthony Salazar, St Benedict’s College, My Future Plans

5 D’Ashe Saul, Parlatuvier Anglican Primary, We will Lead the Assembly

6 Alaeja Gould Ferguson, St Francois Girl’s College, I Believe in You

7 Kerlise Bentham, UTT, Three World, ‘We Must Unite’

8 Tsaiann Burke, Holy Faith Convent, Couva, The Family

9 Josiah Jordan, Morvant/L’tille Secondary, The Mask we Doh Know

10 A’Janae King Fraser, St Francois Girl’s College, A Visionary

11 Marcus McDonald, Presentation College, S’do, Don’t Spoil Them

12 Noami Waldrop, Signal Hill Sec, Hero vs Villain

13 Jimecya Burnett, Cedros Secondary, Lester for Carnival

14 N’Janela Duncan Regis, Athens School of Education Ltd, My Spirit, My Shadow

15 Clorysa Gill, Signal Hill Secondary, Advice to the Youth

16 Koquice Davidson, Bishop High School, Tobago, Rally Around the Children

