TT firm opens $200M Home Store at Amazonia Mall

Ribbon cutting for The Home Store being done by Dinanath Ramnarine, Director of The Home Store Guyana and Ramnaresh Sarwan, Owner of Amazonia Mall

Trinidadian-based company “The Home Store Limited” on Thursday evening officially launched its first branch in Guyana at the Amazonia Mall, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Representing an investment of $200M, the store will be officially opened to the public tomorrow. The store boasts a variety of modern home décor, kitchen utensils, gym equipment, camping supplies, painting supplies, Christmas ornaments, and much more.

The store falls under the LJ Williams Group and its Managing Director, Thomas Williams, during the opening ceremony, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to bring his company to Guyana.

According to Williams, “The Home Store” was intended to be opened in Guyana when the Amazonia Mall was commissioned in 2021, however due to some setbacks, this was unable to materialise.

Meanwhile, the undertaking is expected to provide employment for a total of 12 persons, six of whom are already employed.

Also present at the launching ceremony was the Junior Vice President of the Guyana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Kester Huston, who noted that this investment speaks to investors confidence in the local economy.

The first branch of “The Home Store Limited” opened its doors in Barataria, Trinidad, back in 2008 and has since, expanded to four more locations across the country to date.

NewsAmericasNow.com