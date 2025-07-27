Trump’s ceasefire push fails to stop Thailand-Cambodia border clashes 

Cambodia and Thailand have traded accusations of artillery attacks hours after United States President Donald Trump said both countries had agreed to hash out a ceasefire.

The attacks on Sunday came after both sides said they were willing to start talks to end the fighting over their border dispute after Trump spoke to their leaders late on Saturday.

Four days after the worst fighting in more than a decade broke out between the Southeast Asian neighbours, the death toll stood above 30, including 13 civilians in Thailand and eight in Cambodia.

More than 200,000 people have also been evacuated from border areas in the two countries, authorities said.

Cambodia said it fully endorsed Trump’s call for an immediate ceasefire. Thailand, on the other hand, said while it was grateful to Trump, it could not begin talks while Cambodia was targeting its civilians, a claim that Phnom Penh has denied.

“We have proposed a bilateral between our foreign ministers to conclude the conditions for a ceasefire and drawing back troops and long-range weapons,” acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai told reporters before heading off to visit border areas.

But artillery fire erupted on Sunday morning, and both nations blamed each other for the attacks.

Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence said Thailand shelled and launched ground assaults on Sunday morning at a number of points along the border. The ministry’s spokesperson said heavy artillery was fired at historic temple complexes.

The Thai army, meanwhile, said Cambodian forces fired shots into several areas, including near civilian homes, early on Sunday and were mobilising long-range rocket launchers.

“Both governments today … blaming the other side for initiating the attacks, saying they both want a ceasefire but the other side has to meet certain conditions first. … We are reaching this sort of deadlock where neither side is able to stand back,” Al Jazeera’s Tony Cheng said, reporting from the Thai province of Surin along the Thai-Cambodia border.

“We just checked in with some contacts on the border. They say they are still hearing exchanges of artillery fire. There were heavy barrages going in from Thailand, most of it from the Thai side going across into Cambodia, but some … rockets coming back in exchange.”

Thailand and Cambodia have bickered for decades over undemarcated points along their 817km (508-mile) land border with ownership of the ancient Hindu temples of Ta Moan Thom and the 11th century Preah Vihear central to the dispute.

Preah Vihear was awarded to Cambodia by the International Court of Justice in 1962, but tensions escalated in 2008 after Cambodia tried to list it as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and skirmishes over several years killed at least a dozen people.

Trump on Saturday said he had spoken with Phumtham and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and they had agreed to meet immediately to quickly work out a ceasefire to end the fighting, which began on Thursday.

“Both Parties are looking for an immediate Ceasefire and Peace,” Trump wrote on social media, adding that tariff negotiations with both the countries were on hold until the fighting stopped.

Hun Manet said his foreign minister, Prak Sokhonn, will speak with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to coordinate with the Thais and warned Bangkok against reneging on any agreement.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also urged both sides on Saturday to “immediately agree to a ceasefire” and hold talks to find a lasting solution.

As fighting continues, those evacuated from areas along the border in both countries are being “relatively well cared for” at evacuation centres, Cheng said.

“They’ve got basic things like food, water, a little bit of bedding, but they came with virtually nothing, and they don’t know if they’re going to be here for days, weeks or even months,” he said from a centre in Surin, where 3,000 people are staying.

Civilians on both sides are urging a ceasefire be implemented soon.

“For me, I think it is great if Thailand agreed to stop fighting so both countries can live with peace,” Phnom Penh university student Sreung Nita told the Reuters news agency.

A resident in Sisaket in northeastern Thailand, Thavorn Toosawan, told Reuters that “if there is a ceasefire, things will be better.”

“It’s great that America is insisting on the ceasefire because it would bring peace.”