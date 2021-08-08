Trotse ma: ‘Ik vind het geweldig!’

Het is na middernacht in Suriname wanneer haar zoon als vierde over de finish gaat. Vanaf dat moment staat de telefoon van Deborah Fränkel-Leckie roodgloeiend. Zoveel telefoontjes dat ze de belangrijkste call mist, die van haar zoon Jaïr Tjon En Fa, die bij zijn debuut op de Olympische Spelen in de finale als vierde eindigde op het onderdeel keirin.
68 new COVID-19 cases; 1858 tested
Sun Aug 8 , 2021
You May Like
-
-
Cumpleaños Diabierna 10 November 2017
-
Update Natelling Censo2020
-
Industrial Bluetooth Beacon Market 2020 Worldwide Competition Landscape of Top Manufacturers – Blue Sense Networks, Onyx Beacon Ltd., Apple Inc., Glimworm Beacons, Aruba Networks, Inc., Gimbal, Sensorberg GmbH, BlueCats, Gelo, Beaconinside GmbH, Silicon Labs, Accent Advanced Systems, Kontakt.io, Estimote, Inc. – Galus Australis
-
Sánchez reageert op Barcelona-geruchten
-