Trotse ma: ‘Ik vind het geweldig!’

Het is na middernacht in Suriname wanneer haar zoon als vierde over de finish gaat. Vanaf dat moment staat de telefoon van Deborah Fränkel-Leckie roodgloeiend. Zoveel telefoontjes dat ze de belangrijkste call mist, die van haar zoon Jaïr Tjon En Fa, die bij zijn debuut op de Olympische Spelen in de finale als vierde eindigde op het onderdeel keirin.