Trivante Stewart eyes overseas pro contract in the summer Loop Jamaica

If he is anything close to his idol Luis Saurez, Mount Pleasant Football Academy’s striker Trivante Stewart is on his way to great things.

The 22-year-old striker has been a handful for defenders in the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) – powered by Digicel – as evidenced by his table-topping 13 goals from 13 games.

Fresh from his game-winning heroics against Humble Lion where he netted the winner in Mount Pleasant’s 1-0 win playing with 10 men and his hattrick against Dunbeholden FC in a 3-0 win, Stewart is aiming for bigger things.

“I would like to score enough goals this season to further my career overseas in the summer,” Stewart told Loop News. “The season has been great so far and I know I can do better than by far.”

Stewart’s 13 goals in the race for the JPL Golden Boot award is three ahead of Collin Anderson of Cavalier with 10 and Arnett Gardens’ Fabian Reid with seven goals.

Only recently, Stewart was rewarded with a call-up to the Reggae Boyz training squad and he was ecstatic.

“It’s a great feeling to know that I didn’t get called in the youth teams and ended up getting called for the big man team,” he pointed out. “It’s a great feeling and it pushes me to work harder every day.”

Prior to this season, not many people knew of Stewart, but he has fast become a household name.

“I used to play for DB Basovak at Homestead. I used to attend Innswood High, never played Manning Cup there, then went to Charlie Smith and played one year of Manning Cup,” said Stewart.

The powerful striker started his professional career at the University of the West Indies (UWI) before joining Molynes United and now kicking up a storm at Mount Pleasant based in St Ann.

