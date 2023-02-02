Trinidad police ‘not daunted’ by spate of killings

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) says it is not daunted by the recent spate of murders in the country as the 11 killings last weekend brought the murder toll to 59 for the month.

Last year, Trinidad and Tobago had a record 605 murders.

“We are not daunted by the unfortunate and disturbing spate of violence over this weekend. We will continue to intensify our crackdown on gangs to break the hold of the deadly gang culture and criminality that leaves a trail of death and despair within our communities,” Acting Police Commissioner, Erla Christopher, said in a statement issued late on Sunday night, as she acknowledged that the “weekend has indeed been an unwelcomed one.

“What we may be witnessing is the storm before the calm, as the TTPS will continue to use its resources to suppress these gangs and other criminal activities. We will not stop applying pressure on those who are determined to disrupt and strike fear in the lives of all law-abiding citizens. We will keep up the fight. God willing, we will succeed.

“However, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service continues to work assiduously to investigate the recent murders, pursuing several strong leads,” she said noting that as it relates to the killings in the Central Division, early indicators suggest there are connecting features, which implies that the same group of individuals are responsible for these acts.

She said early police investigations indicate that the murders committed in the North-Eastern Division, were as a result of disputes between community members.

“Our investigators are working feverishly on the ground to bring the perpetrators to justice,” Christopher said, adding also that the prevalence of illegal guns “in our communities is a central focus of the Service”.

The last of the 11 killings over the weekend occurred on Sunday night when the owner of a mini-mart in Sangre Grande, was shot and killed at his business-place.

Police said that Sherwyn Bernard was at his mini-mart in Sangre Grande, north east of here, when he was ambushed and shot by a gunman. The killer is reported to have escaped in a vehicle.

NewsAmericasNow.com