Trinidad and Tobago gets second shipment of mpox vaccines

The Ministry of Health received its additional 1,400 doses of the World Health Organisation (WHO)-approved mpox vaccine on Thursday.

This will be added to the first shipment that came into the country on Wednesday.

These 2,800 doses will be given to 1,400 people ,as it is a two-dose regime. The eligible people are those 18 and over who are not pregnant or breastfeeding and are close contacts of confirmed mpox cases, as a post-exposure preventative vaccination (PEPV) programme.

The ministry said the county medical officers of health (CMOHs) will offer it to those deemed contacts, as a mass vaccination campaign will not be used at this time.

It also said the government remains committed to safeguarding the health of the people of TT and will only provide WHO-approved vaccines.

