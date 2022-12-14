Trinidad and Tobago gets first shipment of ‘mpox’ vaccines

Black Immigrant Daily News

On Tuesday, TT received 1,400 doses of the World Health Organization (WHO)-approved “mpox” vaccines, the first of two shipments via the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) vaccine acquisition platform.

The Ministry of Health in a release “mpox” is a synonym for monkeypox vaccine which was introduced by WHO late last month.

A second shipment of the same quantity will arrive in the near future. TT will then have 2,800 doses of the two-dose regime vaccine, the ministry said

The Health Ministry said it is adopting the WHO’s interim guidelines on the administration of these vaccines.

It said on the advice of the National Immunisation Technical Advisory Group (NITAG), the vaccine will only be given to those 18 and older who are not pregnant or breastfeeding and have been in close contact with confirmed cases, in a post-exposure preventative vaccination (PEPV) programme.

It said, “Only individuals who meet the above criteria would be eligible and a mass vaccination campaign would not be utilised at this time.”

The ministry said County Medical Officers of Health (CMOHs) will contact people deemed contacts to offer the vaccine.

It said the government remains committed to safeguarding people’s health and will continue to provide WHO-approved vaccines.

