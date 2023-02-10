Trey Songz Responds To Woman Suing Him For $25 Million

R&B Singer Trey Songz is denying that he raped a woman in 2016 after refiling her lawsuit this year, maintaining her allegations.

The alleged victim is a woman who claims that Trey raped her at a house party in 2016 in California. She had previously filed a lawsuit last February in the Los Angeles County court, but it was dismissed last November with the court ruling that the lawsuit was filed out of time as the Statute of Limitations had passed for her claim.

The woman has refiled the lawsuit, Rolling Stone reported on Friday. In her court filing, the woman claims that while at the artist’s home on March 24, 2016, he anally raped her.

The lawsuit details that the victim, identified only as Jane Doe, had been known to the singer, and they had a consensual sexual relationship on previous occasions.

She alleges that while at his house, Trey Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, initiated sex with her, and during their conversation, he repeatedly asked to have anal sex with her.

The woman says she told him no several times and also told him to stop asking.

“After entering the bedroom, Trey Songz turned, almost immediately, into a savage rapist,” the suit says. “Trey Songz threw Plaintiff Jane Doe to the ground, ripped Plaintiff Jane Doe’s pants off, pinned Plaintiff Jane Doe down face first and forced Defendant Trey Songz’ penis into Plaintiff’s anus without Plaintiff Jane Doe’s consent.”

The woman went to the hospital for treatment as soon as the incident occurred and was treated for tears to her anus, requiring surgery.

The suit also claims that the R&B singer later saw her at a party and on New Year’s Eve and called her a “slut” and “Liar” and had security kick her out. She says she has moved out of the state out of fear of Trey.

The new lawsuit is suing Trey Songz along with his manager Kevin Liles, Atlantic Records, and 300 Entertainment. The woman is represented by attorney George Vrabeck who said, “This case is much more than about one singer and one viciously abused sexual assault survivor who has the courage to take action.”

He added, “It’s also very much about the systematic sexual abuse in the music industry and the music industry’s complicity in silencing sexual abuse survivors. It’s virtually impossible to believe that those executives are not and were not aware of the institutionalized sexual abuse.”

via Trey Songz Instagram

Trey Songz denied the accusations on Friday.

“Lies will never be the truth. No matter who chooses to believe such,” Songz wrote on Instagram Stories adding “Alhamdulillah” with the dua emojis.