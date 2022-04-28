Travis Scott Headline First Show Since Astroworld, Fans Reacts

Travis Scott is back on the big stage and fans had mixed reactions.

The “The Scotts” singer is set to headline his first festival since the tragic Astroworld event in November last year.

Travis Scott has been dropped from several festivals and shows in the United States after the Astroworld event in November left almost a dozen people dead and thousands injured.

On Wednesday, the rapper announced his first festival appearance at the Primavera Festival in South America, set for fall. The festival, which takes place over October and November in Santiago, Chile, has three concert dates, with Scott billed to appear on November 13, 2022.

The festival was first launched in Spain but has since expanded to Southern California and South America to locations like Sao Paulo, Brazil; Buenos Aires, Argentina; and Santiago, Chile.

Among the artists that are included on the poster along with Scott are Bjork, Lorde, and Arctic Monkeys, along with several others.

In the meantime, Variety reported that Travis is set to perform at several “major” festivals in the summer around the United States. The rapper has not commented on the latest with his career, but he is facing several hundred lawsuits for negligence from concertgoers from the Astroworld event. Along with Scott, Live Nation, the event venue hosts, and others have been named as defendants in what might be the largest lawsuit against an artist in history.

In the months after Astroworld, he has kept a low profile and has not been seen at events or in public. His friend and family member, Kanye West, had claimed that he would bring the artist on stage to perform during his headlining set, but West later canceled his Coachella performance.

Travis Scott has, however, been signaling a return to music as Billboards for his long-delayed “Utopia” album have been erected along roads leading to Coachella. This album is his fourth, following “Astroworld” released in 2018 and the “Jackboys” compilation the previous year.