Tory Lanez’s Sentencing Pushed Back To August, Faces 13 Years In Prison

Tory Lanez’s sentencing has been put off to August 7th after the rapper appeared in court on Tuesday following his failed bid to have Judge David Herriford disqualified from the case.

Following a rigmarole of legal semantics, it seems that Megan Thee Stallion will finally close the Tory Lanez chapter of her life as the rapper was ordered to return to court on August 7th for sentencing when he appeared in court on Tuesday.

Defense attorneys Jose Baez and Matthew Barhoma will need to file their sentencing recommendation by August 1st. Under California minimum sentencing guidelines, Lanez could receive 20 years in jail, but prosecutors have recommended to the judge that Lanez serve 13 years in jail for the three felony charges.

That is six years for first-degree assault with a semiautomatic firearm, four years for having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and three years for discharging a firearm with gross negligence. The first two sentences are likely to run concurrently.

A drawing from courtroom artist Mona Shafer Edwards shows the “Luv” rapper sporting a new look as he wore his orange prison jumpsuit with a wooden cross on a jute string, and he also sported a full beard and what looks like a black Kufi, a brimless cap worn by Muslims.

Meanwhile, the hearing on Tuesday was brief, and it is expected that the legal options available to Tory have now been expended.

The rapper previously filed a motion for a new trial claiming that he has ineffective counseling, among other things, and later a motion for disqualification of Judge Herriford claiming that the judge had exercised bias when he denied the motion for a new trial. The judge had denied the defense’s attempt to submit new evidence at the hearing leading to the motion being filed.