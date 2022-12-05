Tory Lanez Released From House Arrest Ahead Of Megan Thee Stallion Trial

Just over a month since Tory Lanez was placed on house arrest by a Los Angeles judge, the order has been lifted, and the Canadian rapper may not leave his home to conduct business and see his son.

Lanez appeared in court on Monday as the trial for felony assault charges over the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion on July 12, 2020. The rapper has been to court in the last week, and on Monday, jury selection began.

As part of the proceedings, Superior Court Judge David Herriford agreed to release Tory Lanez from house arrest. The artist was placed on house arrest on October 26 after the prosecution said that he violated the terms of his bond. The details by the prosecution were that Lanez had attacked fellow artist August Alsina.

A video shared online confirmed that Lanez had punched the artist in his face allegedly after he refused to “dap” him. Tory Lanez also lied about not being around August and claimed he was in the studio working, but a video later showed him running to allegedly attack Alsina after his feelings got hurt.

As for the reason behind Lanez’s release, Rolling Stone’s Nancy Dillon reported that Judge Herriford disclosed the reason for Lanez’s release to allow his attorney access to him to prepare his defense.

“I’m doing this mainly for the trial preparation aspect,” the judge said in response to the prosecution objecting to Tory Lanez’s release.

In the meantime, a date for opening statements has been set a week from now on December 12.

Lanez is being represented by Attorney Shawn Holley. The rapper is facing 22 years in jail if convicted on the two charges, which are two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

There have been speculations that he might take a plea deal, but the artist’s lawyer strongly denied that her client would take a deal and asserted that he is innocent of the charges.