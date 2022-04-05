Tory Lanez Handcuffed In Court For Violating Megan Thee Stallion Protective Order

Tory Lanez was handcuffed and remanded in custody during his court hearing today for violating Megan Thee Stallion’s protective order.

The singer appeared in court on Tuesday morning as his pre-trial hearing continued, but he was handcuffed and placed in custody after the judge determined that he had violated two orders imposed by the court.

According to Nancy Dillon, a senior reporter at Rolling Stone who tweeted from the courtroom, Tory Lanez was handcuffed and remanded in custody per the judge’s order. The rapper/singer later posted a new bail of $350,000 in Megan Thee Stallion’s felony assault case.

The reason for his latest arrest is that the judge found him in violation of the discovery protective order and personal contact order.

Dillon also shared that Judge David Herriford heard nearly an hour of argument about Tory Lanez’s previous tweets and said some “seem to be clear messages” to Megan Thee Stallion.

The judge also added a new condition to Lanez’s release, which is that “that he’s not to mention the complaining witness in this case in any social media.”

A trial date has been set for September 14, 2022.

The reporter did not share further details on what the orders entailed that Lanez violated but after the last hearing on February 23, there was a big blow-up on social media in which Lanez and his friend DJ Akademiks claimed that he saw the evidence report submitted by the prosecution which claimed that there was inconclusive evidence that Tory shot Megan.

Akademiks, whose Instagram page was deleted sometime last week, also claimed that he saw the document and that Lanez is likely to walk free.

“Tory trial adjourned with his lawyer bringing up in court the fact they got DNA test results from the prosecution that says they can’t verify by DNA that tory ever touched the weapon,” Akademiks tweeted on February 23.

“Tory Lanez trial was adjourned til April with Tory’s lawyer telling the court they have completed DNA results from the prosecution which is very pleasing to his client. (I saw this doc myself… it literally says it was inconclusive in finding TORY DNA on the gun or magazine,” he said in another tweet.

The Instagram personality added, “Meg gotta call the DA and ask em if its true. I don’t know why she up on here taggin me in post like I jus be making sh** up.”

Akademiks also insisted that Megan Thee Stallion can get the same court documents he had in his possession.

Megan had, however, rebutted the tweets and accused Lanez and Akademiks of “lying” and misrepresenting what took place in court.

“Court aint even started so why yall ready to start lying,” she had said in a post on her Instagram Story. “I know some of yall blogs on payroll but please don’t get sued trying to create a hate campaign.”

Tory Lanez also joined the fracas as he indirectly addressed Megan, something the protective order prohibits him from doing.

“…….u can’t buy and tweet your way out of this one.. not today,” he wrote on Twitter.

Tory Lanez also tweeted up a storm as he threatened to fight Megan’s boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, and he also shared a number of tweets directed at Megan. The two also had a back and forth after she shared a screenshot of him begging her to forgive him the day after he allegedly shot her.