Tory Lanez Faces New Felony Charge, Kylie Jenner Could Testify In Trial

Tory Lanez is facing a new felony charge in his ongoing Megan Thee Stallion assault case

According to reports, the prosecution in the felony assault trial of Tory Lanez has added a third felony trial. The third charge- discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner to cause bodily injury was filed on Monday morning, the Shade Room quoted an insider.

Tory Lanez was back in court on Monday (December 5), where Superior Court Judge David Herriford lifted his house arrest order. The case preparation has advanced now to the jury selection stage, and the trial is scheduled to start on December 12.

So far, the prosecution and defense have shared their possible witnesses with Lanez, now stating that his “possible defense witnesses” are likely to be Kylie Jenner and Corey Gamble.

“Everything Started There,” Lanez’s attorney George Mgdesyan said in court, hinting that there was an argument that began at a pool party hosted by Jenner that Tory, the victim Megan Thee Stallion, her best friend Kelsey Harris, and a bodyguard all attended.

It was later revealed that Tory’s lawyer said that the artist’s legal team did not have witness statements from Kylie or Gamble when asked by prosecutors. According to Rolling Stone, a determination as to the admissibility of those witnesses will have to be made by the court as to the relevancy of their evidence to the shooting.

In the meantime, Tory’s $350,000 bond stands despite his release on house arrest. The artist was freed after his attorneys made representation on his behalf to ensure trial preparation. After listening to objections from the district attorney’s office that the artist is likely to tamper with witnesses, the judge stated that he needed to be accessible during the trial preparation process.

Megan Thee Stallion has been quiet as the case gets underway. The Houston artist was allegedly shot and injured on July 12, 2020, after leaving a pool party hosted by Kylie Jenner. Kylie Jenner and Corey have also remained mum on the matter, and Kylie has also appeared to cut ties with both Megan and Tory as she unfollowed them after the incident.

In the meantime, Tory’s attorneys have not addressed the new charge being added. He is already facing 22 years in jail if convicted on the two charges he is facing- one count of assault with a semi-automatic firearm in a manner to inflict bodily injury and one count of carrying a concealed, loaded, and unregistered firearm.