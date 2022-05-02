Tory Lanez Detained At Las Vegas Airport For Marijuana Possession

Rapper Tory Lanez was reportedly detained by TSA agents at a Las Vegas airport on Sunday.

The Canadian singer/rapper reportedly had a large quantity of marijuana on him, leading to Transportation Security Administration holding him up briefly. Tory Lanez was traveling through the Harry Reid International airport on Sunday morning when the weed was discovered in one of his bags. While he was briefly detained, he was later allowed to leave but without the substance.

Marijuana is legal in Vegas, but the large quantity that the rapper was carrying might’ve been a problem. After being temporarily detained, Lanez was allowed to leave without the marijuana he was carrying.

It seems that all was well in the end, as the rapper seemed to be traveling to an event he was attending at Caesar’s Palace.

According to TMZ, the rapper was booked for an event at Drai nightclub at Caesar’s Palace. He shared promos for the event on his Instagram Stories.

“Vegasssss I’ll be in the f***ing city tonight!” he said in one post, as he added in another, “Vegasssss @DraisLV Letssss f— thiiissss upppppppp tonighhhttt.”

He was in the state for a live concert for draft weekend, a poster he reshared on his Stories read.

Earlier on Sunday, he was seen partying with Rick Ross and having a great time as the two make amends.

While he was not arrested, it seemed there are endless problems for the Canadian rapper. A month ago, he was taken into custody for violating court orders in his felony case for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Additionally, he was also sued in relation to a property owing unpaid rent, which has since been closed.

In the meantime, the rapper has not commented on the incident.