Top 12 Caribbean News Images For 2021

Compiled By NAN Editorial Team

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Dec. 17, 2021: It’s almost the end of 2021. Wow, that went by quickly, but there were so many stunning moments from this year’s Caribbean and Caribbean Diaspora news cycle that stands out. It’s time to look at the Pictures of the Year. Here’s our pick. Happy Holidays and Happy New Year.

The La Soufrière volcano as it erupted in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on April 9, 2021.A voodoo priestess joined a march in Port-au-Prince to commemorate the national day of the Haitian women’s movement on April 3, 2021 and denounce gang violence.A man is arrested during a rare demonstration against the government of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Havana, on July 11, 2021. Thousands of Cubans took part in rare protests Sunday against the communist government, marching through a town chanting “Down with the dictatorship” and “We want liberty.” (Photo by ADALBERTO ROQUE/AFP via Getty Images)Former First Lady of Haiti, Martine Moïse grieves during the funeral for her husband, slain Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, on July 23, 2021, in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, the main city in his native northern region. – Moïse, 53, was assassinated in his home in the early hours of July 7th in a crime that stunned the world. No one has been charged officailly with his murder to date though several are in custody. (Photo by Valerie BAERISWYL / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE BAERISWYL/AFP via Getty Images)Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah (C) crosses the finish line to win the women’s 100m final next to third-placed Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson (L) and second-placed Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (R) during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021 as Jamaica’s women stunned the world again and captured gold. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)Haitians in Port-a-Piment, Haiti try to pick up the pieces again after another powerful earthquake killed over 1,200 on August 15, 2021. (Photo by REGINALD LOUISSAINT JR/AFP via Getty Images)Bloody and injured. The Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr Ralph Gonsalves, was injured in the capital city of Kingstown on Aug. 5, 2021 after protests over mandatory covid-19 vaccine measures. The incident took place as Gonsalves, 74, had been returning to a Parliament session where lawmakers were discussing a public health reform that would require most frontline workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.This image of a United States Border Patrol agent on horseback grabbing a Haitian migrant from entering an encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande near the Acuna Del Rio International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas on September 19, 2021 shocked the world. (Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)Members of the military honor guard carry the casket during the funeral service of the US’ first Caribbean American and Jamaican American former Secretary of State Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral on November 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. Powell, who was battling a rare blood cancer, died in October at 84 from complications related to Covid-19.The French Caribbean territories of Guadeloupe and Martinique were rocked by violent protests against a mandatory Covid-19 vaccine rule for health care workers by France.Barbados declared itself the world’s newest republic, lowering Queen Elizabeth’s flag as it severed colonial-era ties to the British throne to the sound of jubilant gun salutes on Nov. 30, 2021. (Photo by RANDY BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images)After a horrific accident in February that nearly claimed his life, golfer Tiger Woods made a public appearance on Dec. 5, 2021 at his Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course in Nassau, Bahamas to present the trophy to Viktor Hovland of Norway. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)