Tobago youth, 18, on sexual penetration charge

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

File photo –

AN unemployed 18-year-old youth was granted $90,000 bail with a surety by a Tobago magistrate before whom he appeared charged with one count of sexual penetration of a 16-year-old girl.

Bail was granted by Magistrate Indra Jagroop in the Scarborough magistrates court on Tuesday. As part of the bail condition, the accused was ordered not to communicate directly or indirectly with the victim, and he must report to a police station in his district once per week.

The accused is expected to return to court on March 15.

A police report stated that on Monday February 5, a 16-year-old girl was at home, when a male relative entered her bedroom and sexually penetrated her.

The incident was later reported to the Child Protection Unit, Tobago Division. After officers conducted investigations, one suspect was arrested and later charged by WPC Leacock on February 13.

Investigations were supervised by Senior Superintendent Claire Guy Alleyne and Acting Inspector Miller.

NewsAmericasNow.com