Tiger Tyson makes History in Santa Marta for Antigua and Barbuda

SANTA MARTA.- The sailor Tiger Peter Tyson from Antigua and Barbuda, sealed his name in the book of the Central American and Caribbean Games, by conquering the Kite surfing modality, in the first Sea and Beach Games, held in this city of the Magdalena.

Perez Tyson battled every race to become the first athlete from his country to play the national anthem in an event organized by Centro Caribe Sports. At the end of the fifth day, he is the only athlete with medal for Antigua and Barbuda in Santa Marta 2022.

The Caribbean delegation has never won a gold medal in the conventional Central American and Caribbean Games, in 23 editions, counting in its history, five silver medals and six bronze medals.

“I worked hard for this (winning the modality) and I feel happy. I qualified for Santiago 2023 and this is a step to reach the Olympics (Paris 2024) ”, an emotional Tiger commented to Centro Caribe Sports after receiving the gold medal.

Tyson left behind the Colombian Víctor Alfonso Bolaños López, who held second place in the medal table, and the Dominican Deury Corniel, Youth Olympic champion in 2018, who in Santa Marta 2022, took third place.

