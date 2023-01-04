Three men shot, two fatally, in Westmoreland Loop Jamaica

News Americas Now

Two men are dead and another injured following a shooting incident in Bethel Town, Westmoreland on Wednesday afternoon.

The Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the police’s information arm, confirmed that three persons were shot by unknown assailants at about 3pm on Wednesday.

One of the deceased men has been identified as Lesept Barrett, otherwise known as ‘Bigga’, while the identity of the other is not yet known.

More details are expected on the development.

