Three Jamaicans apprehended in immigration sweep in US

Three Jamaicans were among Caribbean nationals identified as having been convicted of felony rape, sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, unlawful possession or use of a firearm, drug distribution or trafficking, or driving under the influence in a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) immigration sweep.

ICE agency says the Jamaicans were released from incarceration on parole or placed on probation into communities under supervision during a nationwide enforcement effort between March 4 and March 13.

“Working behind the scenes and out of the spotlight, Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO)officers continually work to identify and arrest noncitizens who violate American laws,” said ERO Philadelphia field office director Cammilla Wamsley.

“Congratulations to all of the officers who took part in this operation and thank you for your vigilance, dedication and hard work.”

ICE said those arrested include a 28-year-old citizen of Haiti, residing in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, who was convicted in April 2022 of misdemeanour indecent assault on a person less than 16 years of age.

In addition, ICE said a 24-year-old citizen of Jamaica, residing in Chester, Pennsylvania, was apprehended. He was convicted in March 2022 of felony criminal possession of a firearm.

ICE said ERO Newark, New Jersey also arrested a 40-year-old citizen of Trinidad and Tobago, residing in Teaneck, New Jersey.

He was convicted by the US District Court in the Southern District of New York of felony conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and felony narcotics – sell/distribute/dispense in November 2022.

“Community safety remains our ultimate priority as the arrests of these dangerous criminals demonstrate,” said ERO Newark field office director John Tsoukaris. “Our officers showed their usual courage and professionalism as they carried out these arrests of these individuals, who were targeted based on the seriousness of their criminal offences.”

In New York City, ICE said two Jamaican nationals were arrested among 27 criminal noncitizens during the nationwide operation.

ICE said the offences included felony rape, sex abuse and criminal possession of a firearm.

Among the arrestees was a 26-year-old citizen of Jamaica residing in Queens, New York, who was convicted in November 2022 by the Kings County Supreme Court in Brooklyn, New York, of felony sex abuse in the first degree. ICE said the victim was under 13 years old.

Another Jamaican, 27, living in Brooklyn, was also arrested.

The immigration agency said he was convicted by the Supreme Court of the State of New York, Kings County of felony criminal possession of a firearm, in July 2022.

