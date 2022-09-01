This UK company will hand out free food to 88,000 workers this winter

The content originally appeared on: CNN

London (CNN Business)A leading British retailer plans to feed 88,000 workers over the winter to help themcope with the surging cost of living.

John Lewis Partnership — which owns supermarkets, departments stores and provides banking services — announced on Wednesday that it would offer free food to all employees, including temporary staff and agency workers, during working hours for three months starting October.

Those working a four-hour shift will be eligible for one freemeal, while those working eight hours can receive two, a company spokesperson told CNN Business.

Workers with access to staff cafeterias will be offered a range of options, including hotbreakfasts, soups, curries, pasta dishes, and roast dinners on Sundays, the spokesperson said. The company’s truck drivers will receive pre-ordered packed lunches.

John Lewis is the largest employee-owned business in the United Kingdom, meaning that about 78,000 of its permanent staff are partners,receive a share of annual profits and havea say in how it is run.

Read More