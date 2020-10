Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Oct. 1, 2020: Over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in a single Caribbean island Wednesday, moving the regional single say total of new cases to 2,071, News Americas has found. The French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe reported 1,041 new cases yesterday, the most since the virus was reported […]

NewsAmericasNow.com