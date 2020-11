Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 20, 2020: A Caribbean Ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS) has all but hinted at hypocrisy at by the OAS as the election drama in the US unfolds and the hemispheric body remains silent. Speakingat a virtual regular meeting, Dominica Ambassador Vince Henderson, told the OAS […]

NewsAmericasNow.com