Thirty-three dead and dozens injured in Afghanistan mosque blast

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Thirty-three people are thought to have died in a blast at a mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz province, according to the Taliban.

Among the dead are children, according to Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, while a further 43 people were injured in the explosion.

Mujahid said the blast took place during Friday players at the mosque in the Imam Sahib district of Kunduz province.

It comes a day after explosions also struck Kunduz, and another city, Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan. Separate explosions hit learning facilities in western Kabul on Tuesday, killing students.

Private Afghan channel TOLO news said that the blast targeted the Mawlawi Sekandar mosque.

Read More