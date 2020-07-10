These Caribbean Countries Are Coronavirus Free

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 10, 2020: Six Caribbean nations now have the distinction of being coronavirus free with no new or active coronavirus cases, News Americas has found.

The six attained the status as some reopened and others plan to reopen to international travel.

They are as follows:

Anguilla – Which has only had 3 cases and no deaths and has been coronavirus free since June 18th, the first Caribbean country to do so.

St. Barths – The French Caribbean territory, which reopened on June 22nd, has no cases after all of its 6 victims recovered.

Caribbean Netherlands – The Netherlands Caribbean islands including Saba and Sint Eustatius – only had 7 cases, all of which are now recovered.

Dominica – Dominica’s 18 confirmed cases have all now recovered.

Grenada – Grenada’s 23 cases have all recovered as the island gets set to reopen to international tourists of July 15th.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines – St. Vincent and the Grenadines has reopened to international travel as of July 1st as all 29 victims of coronavirus on the island were declared recovered.

NewsAmericasNow.com