The Weeknd Spotted Kissing Bella Hadid Ex-Friend Simi Khadra At Vegas Birthday Bash

The Weeknd appears to be taken as he was spotted with a new woman in his life on his birthday who coincidentally is an ex-friend of Bella Hadid, whom he previously dated.

The ‘Dawn FM’ singer celebrated his 32nd birthday with a star-studded guest list at Delilah in Las Vegas on Saturday (February 19). Among those who attended were rapper Drake and his friends and family.

The Weeknd also appeared very occupied at the latter half of the party. Around 2 AM, the singer was seen tongue-kissing DJ Simi Khadra. Khadra is popularly known as part of the Instagram-famous twin duo Simi & Haze.

Celebrity news site TMZ shared a clip of the pair sharing a sweet moment. The Weeknd is seen dancing with Khadra as Michael Jackson’s “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’” plays in the background. Halfway through the clip, he leans in and makes out with Khadra, a 29-year-old Palestinian-born DJ, influencer, and entrepreneur.

Khadra is not unknown to Paparazzi as she has been seen in the company of supermodel Bella Hadid with whom she and her sister were close friends. Hadid in particular, dated The Weeknd between 2015-2019 during an unstable on-and-off relationship.

Meanwhile, Khadra and the singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, seem to have been dating since of late. They were seen in early February at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles, enjoying a romantic dinner.

In the meantime, Tesfaye appeared to enjoy a great night celebrated by his friends who attended, including Drake, Future, and fellow Canadian Kaytranada.

Drake shared a proud moment post for his friend and collaborator.

“I was there from day one,” he said. “And I’m grateful not only to be here with my brothers but grateful that family is back here together again, where we belong. From the greatest city in the world.”

The Weeknd also shared photos which he captioned, “We’ve done everything like it’s nothing … isn’t that something,” as the men were seen laughing while playing Casino games.