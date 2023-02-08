The Hole Story – Ministry Responds To Concerns Over The State Of Saint Lucia’s Roads – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Transport, Physical Development and Urban Renewal has responded to concerns over the pothole-filled roads in the country.

The President of the National Council on Public Transportation (NCOPT) Godfrey Ferdinand, told St Lucia Times this week that the situation on the Canaries to Soufriere stretch represented a disaster waiting to happen.

And the Ministry’s Communications Officer Miguel Fevrier agreed.

“We agree with a lot of what Mr. Ferdinand said in that it is a disaster waiting to happen. There is little to no room for error when traversing those roads. The vehicles get damaged after going through potholes. There is poor visibility, especially when it rains, and it is almost impossible to see those potholes,” Fevrier told reporters.

“Since November 6 we have been engaged in emergency repair works which have been exacerbated by the heavy rains before then and from November 6,” he recalled.

Fevrier said the Ministry had initially scheduled repairs for this week to the Canaries to Soufriere stretch.

But the Communications Officer noted that because the Ministry had started but not completed the Babonneau area last week, it was unable to get to Soufriere this week.

Nevertheless, Fevrier disclosed that the Ministry would be conducting maintenance and potholing work on the West Coast starting Monday, including the Massy-Cul de Sac area, which he acknowledged was in a ‘terrible condition.’

He also provided a list of road maintenance, and potholing work crews have done so far this year:

NORTH:

Julian Hunte Highway: from Choc to Pigeon Point & Cap Estate Gate (Gros Islet to Cap Rehabilitation is currently ongoing)

Vieux Sucrieux Monchy-Desrameaux-Riviere Mitant (Riviere Mitant Bridge currently under construction) Corinth Bypass Babonneau to Paix Bouche, Chassin to Boguis, continuing Choc to Cabiche today City, Faux a Chaud Barre De L’isle nd Bisee Des Glo to BocageTwo contractors will start Cul de Sac to East Coast Road tomorrow

SOUTH:

Soufriere to Diamond Myers Bridge to Soufriere Mini Soufriere Town: Cemetery to Fond Benier Right now: Soufriere to Fond St Jacques Today and Tomorrow: Choiseul (Victoria to Leriche) New Development Vieux Fort Industrial Estate Praslin – Desruisseaux Highway

Fevrier assured the public that crews would get to areas needing attention as the weeks go by.

The Ministry will, from Monday, also put out a weekly potholing and road maintenance works schedule.

“Our potholing teams, our road maintenance teams, have been working overtime,” Fevrier asserted.

In this regard, he told reporters that crews have been working on Saturdays and Sundays in some areas.

“I would like to reassure the public – we understand. We are drivers ourselves. We see the condition of the roads. We are not ignoring it. We do have schedules and we will get to those areas when that time indeed has come for us to get there,” Fevrier explained.

He told reporters the Ministry does not want to do a partial job, but wants to finish one project in an area before moving on to another.

“This may be a reason for the delay coupled with the inconsistent weather,” Fevrier said.

