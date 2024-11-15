The Grammy Nominations For Best Reggae, Latin, African Music Are In

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 8, 2024: The 2025 Grammy nominations are in even though the ceremony won’t be until next February. Here are the best albums released minutes ago for Best Reggae Album, as well as Best Latin Pop, Best Latin Jazz , Best African Music Performance and Best Global Music performance. The 2025 Grammy Awards will be held on Feb 2, 2025 at the Crypto Arena in LA.

Jamaican dancehall star Shenseea, seen here onstage during day 2 of the Afro Nation Detroit 2024 Festival at Bedrock’s Douglass Site on August 18, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan, is among the 2025 Reggae Grammy nominees. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Best Reggae AlbumCollie Buddz – Take It EasyShenseea – Never Gets Late HereVarious Artists – Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By the Film (Deluxe)Vybz Kartel – Party With MeThe Wailers – Evolution

Best Latin Jazz AlbumDonald Vega Featuring Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero- As I TravelEliane Elias – Time and AgainHamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba – CollabHoracio ‘El Negro’ Hernandez, John Beasley & Jose Gola – El Trio: Live in ItalyMichel Camilo & Tomatito – Spain Forever Again

Best Latin Pop AlbumAnitta – Funk GenerationKali Uchis – OrquídeasKany García – GarcíaLuis Fonsi – El ViajeShakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran

Best Música Urbana AlbumBad Bunny – Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar MañanaFeid – FerxxocalipsisJ Balvin – RayoResidente – Las Letras Ya No ImportanYoung Miko – Att.

Best Latin Rock or Alternative AlbumCimafunk – Pa’ Tu CuerpaEl David Aguilar – Compita del DestinoMon Laferte – AutopoiéticaNathy Peluso – GrasaRawayana – ¿Quién Trae las Cornetas?

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)Carín León – Boca Chueca, Vol. 1Chiquis – DiamantesJessi Uribe – De LejitosPeso Pluma – Éxodo

Best Tropical Latin AlbumJuan Luis Guerra 4.40 – Radio GüiraKiki Valera – Vacilón SantiagueroMarc Anthony – MuevenseSheila E. – BailarTony Succar & Mimy Succar – Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional)

Best Global Music PerformanceAngélique Kidjo & Soweto Gospel Choir – Sunlight to My SoulArooj Aftab – Raat Ki RaniJacob Collier Featuring Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal – A Rock SomewhereMasa Takumi Featuring Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung – KashiraRocky Dawuni – RiseSheila E. Featuring Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar – Bemba Colorá

Best African Music PerformanceAsake & Wizkid – MMSBurna Boy – HigherChris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay – SensationalTems – Love Me JeJeYemi Alade – Tomorrow

Best Global Music AlbumAntonio Rey – Historias de un FlamencoCiro Hurtado – PaisajesMatt B & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – Alkebulan IIRema – HeisTems – Born in the Wild