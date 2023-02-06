The Garifuna Heritage Foundation launches its programme of activities for Heroes and Heritage Month

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Garifuna Heritage Foundation hosted a media conference this morning at the UWI Open Campus Conference Room to launch its programme of activities for Heroes and Heritage Month.

These activities will comprise the 10th International Garifuna Conference and the National Schools Garifuna Folk Festival and History Expo.

Speaking at the Conference, President of the Garifuna Heritage Foundation David “Darkie” Williams said the aim of the Garifuna Heritage Foundation is to educate Vincentians about their Garifuna Heritage through a number of programmes.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/DARKIE.mp3

Meanwhile, Administrative Officer of the UWI Open Campus Camille Lakhram said the UWI Open Campus is pleased to partner with the Garifuna Heritage Foundation to host the 10th International Garifuna Conference.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/LAKHRAM-CONFERENCE.mp3

The 10th International Garifuna Conference will be held from March 9th to 11th, 2023 under the theme From Reaction to Action: Challenges and Opportunities for Promoting Reparatory Justice for Indigenous Peoples in the Caribbean.

Photo by: API

Related

NewsAmericasNow.com