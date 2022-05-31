Telescopes reveal why Neptune is more blue than Uranus

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Neptune and Uranus are so similar that scientists sometimes refer to the distant, icy planets as planetary twins. But these ice giants have one big difference: their color.

New space and ground-based telescope observations have revealed what’s behind this difference in tone.

The most distant planets from the sun in our solar system, Neptune and Uranus have similar sizes, masses and atmospheric conditions. Looking at the the two planets side by side, which was made possible after NASA’s Voyager 2 spacecraft flew by them in the 1980s, Neptune has a bright blue appearance. Uranus is a paler shade of cyan blue.

Astronomers used the Gemini North telescope and NASA Infrared Telescope Facility, both in Hawaii, and the Hubble Space Telescope to create a model that could match up observations of Neptune and Uranus.

The scientists determined that an excess of haze builds up in Uranus’ atmosphere, which gives it a lighter appearance. This haze is thicker on Uranus than a similar atmospheric layer on Neptune, so it whitens the appearance of Uranus from our perspective.

