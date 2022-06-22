Tekashi 6ix9ine Pulls In Gas Station In A $300K McLaren Says He’s Lil Pump

6ix9ine pulls up to a gas station in his $300,000 McLaren and immediately tells attendant he is Lil Pump.

It seems like rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine still has some adoring fans. At least he’s still easily recognizable, even if he tries to downplay it. According to reports, the infamous rapper walked into a Miami gas station earlier this week without security to purchase a slushie and tried to fool employees into believing he was Lil Pump.

Fans were not buying it. Even though 6ix9ine wore a mask, people still remember the once-trending rapper.

Rap commentator DJ Akademiks shared the moment on his Instagram page. “#6ix9ine pulls up to the gas station with no security, tells cashiers he’s #LilPump,” he posted alongside the short clip.

In it, as he reaches the counter to pay for his items, an employee asks, “What’s your name, bro?” to which the “GOOBA” rapper replies, “Lil Pump.”

Nobody was buying it, though, as someone else in the gas station stated emphatically, “You know who it is.”

The rapper whose been mostly maligned since he turned state witness to avoid jail time, has been quiet in recent times, which is very unlike him. He also seems to be going through it after declaring that he was very close to going bankrupt since his career had all but dried up earlier this year.

Back then, 6ix9ine told the judge overseeing his civil lawsuit regarding a 2018 armed robbery that his career hasn’t been the same since his time in jail and that he did not know if he would ever command the kind of advances he was paid before his arrest.

“I did receive large advances under the recording artist and merchandising agreements prior to my arrest. However, I do not receive any royalties under those agreements either since my royalty accounts remain unrecouped,” he added at the time.