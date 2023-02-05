Teen dies after crashing bike into trench

Black Immigrant Daily News

A teen is now dead following an accident on Sunday evening at Taymouth Manor, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Dead is 19-year-old Devendra Khan, also known as ‘Ravin’, of Adventure Sand, Essequibo Coast.

He reportedly drowned after he missed a turn on the road, lost control of his motorcycle and ended up in a nearby trench.

Reports are at around 19:00h on Sunday, Khan was proceeding south along the public road at a fast rate of speed, when he lost control of his motorcycle.

A resident said that she first heard the sound of the bike proceeding at a fast rate of speed, followed by a loud “splash”.

“When we hear this sound, we rush out to see is what… We saw huge ripples in the water and people went inside to see if is anyone. When they searched, they feel the motorbike and then felt someone so they pulled him up quickly but unfortunately they could not save his life cause he was already dead,” she recalled.

The body was transported to the Suddie hospital where Khan was pronounced dead.

The body was then transported to the mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

NewsAmericasNow.com