The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

A teenager has died following a stabbing incident at Sandy Crest, St James on Saturday night.

The 16-year-old male, who has not been named by police, was stabbed in the Sandy Crest area around 8:58 pm on February 18.

He was seen by medical practitioners at the Sandy Crest Medical Centre and later transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. The victim died while receiving treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.

