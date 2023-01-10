Teen chef to face court after stabbing incident in St Thomas Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

What reportedly started as an argument has resulted in two people being treated at hospital and a teenager gearing up to face the St Thomas Parish Court on Friday.

Andrew Allen, 18, reportedly had an argument in his community of Port Royal Lane, White Horses in St Thomas, on January 5, which resulted in a female being injured and another individual being stabbed.

The police, in a release from the Corporate Communications Unit on Tuesday, said Allen, otherwise called ‘Birdy’, has since been charged with wounding with intent and assault occasioning bodily harm.

Reports are that about 8pm last Thursday, Allen, who is said to be a chef, was in an argument with the complainant when it escalated and became physical, causing injuries to her body.

The other complainant came to her defence but was stabbed multiple times with a knife, allegedly by Allen .

The police were summoned, and the two assisted to the hospital for treatment.

Allen was later arrested and charged. He is to appear in court on January 13.

NewsAmericasNow.com