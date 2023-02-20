Ta’zyah O’Connor is Calypso Monarch

Black Immigrant Daily News

– Roger Jacob

DUANE TA’ZYAH O’CONNOR topped a field of 12 to become the 2023 National Calypso Monarch at the Dimanche Gras Show at Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Sunday.

He is a former Junior Calypso Monarch and placed second in this year’s Young Kings competition.

The 20-year-old former St Mary’s College student is the son of former monarch Duane O’Connor who was at hand to savour his son’s victory.

The younger O’Connor offered sharp stagecraft, backed by dancers sporting national colours, to offer his presentation, Sing Hallelujah.

The song gave thanks for the good things in TT.

The second place and people’s choice award went to Kerine “Tiny” Williams-Figaro who sang To You With Love.

Karene Asche placed third with Oasis.

