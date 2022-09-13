Taraji P. Henson Drop It Low For Usher On Stage For Her 52nd Birthday

Taraji P. Henson was turning up with Usher for her birthday in Las Vegas.

The Baby Boy actress welcomed her 52nd birthday with none other than the R&B legend at one of the live staging of his Las Vegas residency. Usher’s residency has sparked interest from many celebrity fans like embattled comedian Tiffany Haddish, Tevin Campbell, and Anita Baker. His show on Sunday night again hit the news as clips from the event went viral, showing Power actress Taraji showing off her sexy dance moves while the R&B singer serenaded her.

Taraji P. Henson celebrated her 52nd birthday with an appearance at the singer’s show. Usher, who became aware that she was in the audience, brought her out, and Taraji did not disappoint as she joined in the fun and had the enviable opportunity to touch the R&B crooner.

“We got grown and sexy in the house tonight,” Usher can be heard announcing as he acknowledges Taraji before he begins to sing.

Both Usher and Taraji P. Henson also can be seen rubbing each other up and down during the performance while Taraji even gets down low while suggestively rubbing his legs.

She later shared a clip from the event confirming she enjoyed her special day. “Sooooo about last night!!! Thank you @Usher #wehadatimelastnight #birthdaybehaviour #virgoseason.”

Usher’s Las Vegas Residency began earlier this month at Park MGM and will continue until May next year. The “OMG” artist has been delivering at his event, and he doesn’t fail to interact with his audience. Last week, he brought out R&B artist Tevin Campbell for a surprise performance to sing his classic hit “Can We Talk,” and later, he was also seen serenading the legendary Anita Baker with his song “Superstar.”

Many moments from his residency have gone viral with Usher, 43, showing off his various dance moves. Last week, Cardi B also gave the singer his flowers as she expressed how happy she was at people finally recognizing and celebrating his talent.