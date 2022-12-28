Taiwanese Embassy Donates Funds To GIS/NTN For Purchase Of New Equipment – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) made a donation to the Government Information Services (GIS) and National Television Network (NTN) that will be used to purchase new equipment for the State-run news agency.

During the check handover ceremony held at GIS/NTN’s Studios at Hewanorra House, Ambassador Peter Chia-yen Chen, Taiwan’s Ambassador to Saint Lucia, presented a check for upgrading GIS equipment to Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information.

Ambassador Chen said the donation sought to deepen the relationship shared by the Taiwanese Embassy and GIS/NTN over the years, and also to ensure that citizens received access to reliable, accurate and timely information.

“We are always thankful and cherish our cooperation with GIS and NTN over the years,” Ambassador Chen said.

“This is the second time we are lending our support; the last time was in 2011, when GIS moved to a new office and we funded the purchase of new equipment to enhance its operations. Today we are glad to render our assistance again.”

He added: “Furthermore, during the explosion of information in the digital age, all information spreads quickly. However, we also see disinformation and misinformation manipulate citizens’ ability to understand and consume the news, which can lead to social disruption, and will further affect democracy. GIS and NTN, serve as the leading information and communication network in Saint Lucia, are responsible for disseminating accurate information, and I believe that introducing new equipment is crucial to address the issue, and will help to build up a more trustworthy environment to spread information. For that, Taiwan is proud to be a contributor.”

In his remarks, Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire said that with information being a crucial means of keeping citizens informed, the work of GIS/NTN becomes very important, especially during natural and other disasters, when people need reliable and real-time information. He thanked Ambassador Chen for Taiwan’s continued assistance to Saint Lucia in various areas, and hoped the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries become stronger.

“We’re really grateful for the support that your country continues to give to Saint Lucia in so many different areas,” Hon. Dr. Hilaire said. “You can actually look across the full ambit of our development programme and see the involvement of Taiwan and the support that is given to us. We look forward to a very long and continued friendship with the Government and people of Taiwan. Saint Lucia is a friend, Saint Lucia is a partner, and Saint Lucia is a supporter of Taiwan. We hope to continue that relationship that we have had and for it to get stronger.”

Meanwhile, Mrs. Anne-Margaret Adams, Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information, said the donation from the Taiwanese Embassy was timely, as the GIS/NTN is very much in need of upgrading their current equipment.

“The Ministry is very honoured to be a part of this celebration as we are the recipient of this donation on behalf of the Government Information Service,” she said.

“Our relationship with the Republic of China (Taiwan) has been a very fruitful one…and we are very much aware of the challenges that the GIS has been confronted with in terms of the aging equipment, obsolescence, and the challenges in really delivering the service that is required.”

SOURCE: Embassy of the Republic of China(Taiwan) in Saint Lucia. PHOTO: Ambassador Peter Chia-yen Chen presents the check for new equipment for the GIS/NTN to Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information.

