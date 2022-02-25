Taiwan warns Chinese aircraft in its air defense zone

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Taipei (Reuters)Taiwan’s air force scrambled again on Thursday to warn away nine Chinese aircraft that entered its air defense identification zone, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said, on the same day that Russia invaded Ukraine, a crisis being watched closely in Taipei.

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has complained of regular such missions by the Chinese air force over the last two years, though the aircraft do not get close to Taiwan itself.

The number of aircraft involved was well off the last large-scale incursion, 39 Chinese aircraft on Jan. 23, and since then, such fly-bys have been sporadic with far fewer aircraft.

The ministry said the latest mission involved eight Chinese J-16 fighters and one Y-8 reconnaissance aircraft, which flew over an area to the northeast of the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands at the top end of the South China Sea.

Taiwanese fighters were sent up to warn the Chinese aircraft and air defense missiles were deployed to “monitor the activities,” the ministry said, using standard wording for how Taiwan describes its response.