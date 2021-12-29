Ta sumamente importante pa sigui monitorea e desaroyo di prijsnan na Aruba

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Ta sumamente importante pa sigui monitorea e desaroyo di prijsnan na Aruba
The content originally appeared on: Diario
Minister Wever y CBS a organisa presentacion tocante inflacion
Dutch Caribbean News Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols