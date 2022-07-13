T-Pain Says Chris Brown’s Poor Album Sales Reaction Is ‘Princess Complex’

T-Pain is not sympathizing with Chris Brown as he speaks on the R&B singer’s recent outburst after his Breezy album failed to live up to the hype.

Chris Brown usually outsells his competitors, and it seems that despite recording 300 songs for the album, his album was not the hit he felt it was. The rapper seemed upset that his album was not being pushed in the media and lashed out as he insinuated that only negative news about him gets news coverage.

However, T-Pain appears to not be surprised by the comment and even hints that Brown is being prissy in his comments.

In an interview with DJ Akademiks on Twitch, the rapper is asked about Chris Brown’s low sales for his 10th studio album. The album not only had low sales it did not stream well either, as it debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and quickly slid off the charts as if it was even there to start.

According to T-Pain, Chris Brown is finally feeling the struggles of independent artists who have had to push their own work.

“That is my mother****g n****a and I know what his problem is. Chris Brown has the Princess Complex. Now a lot of n***gas don’t know what the Princess Complex is, now we gon take it to something that is controversial…basically, the princess complex is when a young girl grows up in a family or surroundings where she is called princess, she’s called pretty, she’s the prettiest girl in the world,” he begins.

“The princess complex is when you not only get what you want but you get the accolades of a pretty person for doing absolutely f***g noting and for being pretty,” he added.

He added that the second that a person with Princess Complex has a reality check, they “have a breakdown, Twitter outrage, everything.”

He added that Brown’s message reeked of entitlement.

“If he put out the tweets that I saw, maybe there is a little princess aspect to it to where he’s like ‘what the f**k y’all doing, I’m supposed to be famous, y’all supposed to be my fans’ and I get that…” he said.

He also added that Chris Brown refuses to see things from a perspective that he is at fault.

“Chris, anytime he drops anything people buy it, and now that it hasn’t done that initial thing, he’s like what the f**k is wrong with y’all not what’s wrong with me,” he added.

In the meantime, Brown’s follow-up album Breezy Deluxe was released three days ago. The 33-track project debuted at No. 2 on the R&B Albums and R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts and No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Several of the songs also hit the top 10 Billboard Hot R&B chart.