T-Pain Breaks Down How He Makes Way More Money Gaming Than Music

T-Pain reveals he now makes way more money gaming that he makes from his music catalog.

T-Pain has many ways to make money, and one of those ways pays better than his musical career. The Autotune singer recently revealed in his recent interview on Steve-O’s Wild Ride! podcast that his gaming acumen pays off better than his music career these days.

T-Pain revealed that he brings in the cash through live streaming on Twitch. The singer said he made more money off the platform than in his career in the last four years. Pain also admitted that he’s not that good at video games even though he loves gaming. The “Bartender” singer said that he’s clueless as to why Twitch keeps giving him money when his gaming skills are so poor.

“I think that’s what makes it better. I mean there are definitely good players out there that make a ton of money, but I think the entertainment that comes from somebody like me being trash at it, I think that’s just more valuable and more entertaining,” he added.

As the interview progressed and he opened up a bit more, he shared that at one point, he went completely broke because his career had become so stagnant. He went on to say that after he went through that ordeal, he realized that music is a very ebb and flow business. This made him realize that he was not mentally or financially prepared for that downturn.

T-Pain admitted that if he had known, he would have put some money aside. That learning curve served a powerful lesson for the singer/rapper, who has since fully rebounded. Just last month, in May, he dropped “Just The Tips,” and he’s also currently on the Road to Wisconsin Tour.

Despite going through a rocky few years, T-Pain career appears to be rebounding with strong music streaming numbers and his new found income stream in gaming is serving to bring more ears to his music catalog on Spotiify and Apple Music.