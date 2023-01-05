SVG’s Prime Minister conferred with Guyana’s second highest national award

Black Immigrant Daily News
Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has been conferred with the Order of Roraima, Guyana’s second highest National Award.
President of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali bestowed the Award on Prime Minister Gonsalves last evening at a Special Dinner at State House, Georgetown.
Dr. Ali said that he was honoured to present the prestigious award to Dr. Gonsalves, a long-standing regional politician.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Gonsalves said that he accepted the award with humility.
