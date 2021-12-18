Home
Suriname ontvangt US$ 65.500 voor strategie biodiversiteit
Suriname ontvangt US$ 65.500 voor strategie biodiversiteit
Suriname ontvangt US$ 65.500 voor strategie biodiversiteit
December 18, 2021
Suriname ontvangt US$ 65.500 voor strategie biodiversiteit
Het Suriname Conservation Foundation (SCF) stelt 65.500 US dollar beschikbaar om te komen tot een biodiversiteitsstrategie en een actieplan. Minister Silvano Tjong-Ahin van Ruimtelijke Ordening en Milieu en SCF-directeur Henna Uiterloo hiervoor op vrijdag hun handtekening geplaatst onder het Nationaal Biodiversiteit Strategie Actie Plan.
