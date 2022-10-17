‘Superfly’ Actor Rapper Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years For Sexual Assaults

Rapper and actor Kaalan Walker was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for multiple cases of sexual assaults.

Walker, who appeared in the hit 2018 film Superfly, was found guilty of charges of raper in April this year after the prosecutor successfully argued a case of years of predatory behavior by the actor between 2013 and 2018. According to NBC Los Angeles, Superior Court Judge Joseph Brandolino also ordered the 27-year-old to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Among the crimes, Walker was convicted for include unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and three counts of rape. One of his rape victims was intoxicated. He was, however, acquitted of two counts of forcible rape and one count of digital penetration involving at least three women.

The rapper, who goes by the stage name KR, has maintained his innocence. His attorney argued in court that he was wrongfully portrayed by prosecutors as a monster and that destroyed his life and career. His defense attorney, Andrew Flier, argued that his client was a sweet talker, and the women fell for it.

Earlier this year, R&B singer Kehlani blasted Kaalan Walker, and some blogs she said supported him when the allegations first surfaced.

“I did not forget who tore down victims of sexual assault when this came out,” Kehlani said. “I did not forget what bloggers and what blogs and what platforms felt like they had to play neutral and give a rapist a platform for the sake of clicks and views when this came out.”

She added that Walker went on to rape a young woman, which could’ve been avoided, had the initial accusations been believed from the start.

Kalaan Walker has not spoken publicly about the sentencing.