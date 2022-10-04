Supeme’s Tremaine Emory Slams Kanye West Over Virgil Abloh’s Death Claims

Supreme’s creative designer Tremaine Emory takes Kanye West to the stake for claiming Virgil Abloh was somehow killed by LVMH head Bernard Arnault.

It’s never a very long time before Kanye West is once again trending. Sometimes that can be for his innovative approach to life, and other times like now, it’s because he’s stoked some sort of controversy within the hip-hop community. The eccentric rapper faced some major backlash following his choice to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt during his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show in Paris, France. The images immediately began making the rounds on social media yesterday, October 3. The tee also had an image of Pope John Paul II on the front.

In true Ye fashion, he also decided to stoke the flames as well as he posed for a photo next to Candace Owens, the much-maligned right-wing political pundit many in the black community steer clear of. He’s seemed to have taken a liking to her usually controversial views in recent years.

Even the granddaughter of Bob Marley and daughter of Lauryn Hill, 18-year-old Selah Marley, was pictured in the t-shirt at the exclusive event.

The “White Lives Matter” came out as a response to the attention that the BLM movement was getting and the fact that most of the focus was placed on how white police officers treat black people. It has since been deemed hate speech by the Anti-Defamation league.

None of it moved Kanye though, as he not only stood by his fashion choice but called the BLM into question. He also shared his controversial stance on why he used the slogan. According to him, “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now its over[.] You’re welcome.”

He made the comments on his Instagram Stories. Several black celebrities have admonished his statements and the choice to wear the inflammatory slogan. Jaden Smith said that he left the show early in protest while an obviously upset Boosie posted to Twitter in all caps.

“@kanyewest AFTER ALL WE BEEN THROUGH AS A RACE YOU PUT THIS DISRESPECTFUL SH** ON!! U GIVES NO F***s ABOUT HOW BLACKS HAVE DIED N SUFFERED TO THE HANDS OF THE WHITE MAN N U SAY BUSH DON’T LIKE BLACK PEOPLE…REALLY N****.”

Twitter

There’s also been major fallout for his brand as well as Hollywood Unlocked founder-CEO Jason Lee, who was appointed West’s head of media and partnerships in March, announced he quit and stated that he did not support the slogan.

Meanwhile, the “Praise God” artist has just chugged along with his controversial ways and has now claimed that Bernard Arnault, the French billionaire who heads up LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, of being the one who killed Virgil Abloh’s death.

He used Instagram earlier to convey his thoughts.

“SPANK MY HAND WITH THE RULER(S) I’LL GO SIT IN THE ‘PRINCIPAL(S)’ OFFICE CAN’T WE TALK ABOUT MORE IMPORTANT THINGS LIKE HOW LATE THE SHOW WAS OR HOW BERNARD ARNAULT KILLED MY BEST FRIEND. EVERYONE’S GOT A RIGHT TO AN OPINION RIGHT THERE’S MINE.”

Even though he made the comments, he had absolutely no evidence to back up the claim. Abloh had been fighting cancer for two years and passed away at age 41 in November 2021.

Tremaine Emory was the least bit amused by Kanye West stunt at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris.

“I gotta draw the line at you using Virgil’s death in your ‘ye’ is the victim campaign in front your sycophant peanut algorithm gallery,” Emory wrote while adding that Kanye West was not invited to Abloh’s funeral because of some behind the scenes antics. “You knew Virgil had terminal cancer and you rode on him in group chats, at yeezy, interviews…YOU ARE SO BROKEN. KEEP VIRGIL NAME OUT YOUR MOUTH…KEEP @gabriellak_j NAME OUT YOUR MOUTH.”

Gigi Hadid also called out Kanye.