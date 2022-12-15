Stop illegal dumping or face the consequences, DEH warns Loop Cayman Islands

Black Immigrant Daily News

Stop Illegal Dumping Now

The public is being advised by officials from the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) that dumping of waste at sites other than the George Town or the Sister Islands landfills is against the law.

Residents are reminded that the penalty for illegal dumping and littering can result in a six-month prison term and a minimum fine of $500. This unlawful practice, the DEH said, should be reported to it or the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS).

“Our annual Bulk Waste Collection in Grand Cayman ended more than one week ago and it has been over a month since the collection was completed in West Bay. However, we are still seeing repeated illegal tipping at a site near the Ed Bush Stadium. Despite messages clearly stating the end of these collections and DEH taping off this area,” explained Assistant Director Solid Waste, Michael Haworth.

DEH Director, Richard Simms has expressed zero tolerance for this type of behaviour which has forced the department to divert operations to clear this location for the 5th time.

“We have contacted the RCIPS for assistance in this matter and we will seek to prosecute any persons who commit these offences,” he said.

The DEH said that following the conclusion of the Bulk Waste Collection in Grand Cayman, alternative arrangements should be made by individuals to transport these items to the George Town landfill which operates from 7am to 5pm on weekdays, and from 7am to 1pm on Saturdays.

The landfill is closed on Sundays, however, the drop-off facility at the gate remains accessible for the public and small vehicles 24 hours per day.

For additional information, please contact the DEH at 949-6696, by email at [email protected], visit the DEH’s website at www.deh.gov.ky or message our Facebook page at https://bit.ly/3LEK55q.

NewsAmericasNow.com